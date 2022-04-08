Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Murder Of Teen Elizabeth Soccer Player Paul Baez

Cecilia Levine
Paul Baez's accused murderers, Tyreek Howard, above, and Ali Karim.
Paul Baez's accused murderers, Tyreek Howard, above, and Ali Karim. Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor's Office/GoFundMe photo

Two men from Elizabeth have been charged in last September's murder of 17-year-old soccer player Paul Baez, authorities announced.

Tyreek Howard, 31 and Ali Karim, 18, are accused of having shot the teen multiple times on the 100 block of Fulton St., around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

They were both arrested Wednesday in Elizabeth and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

They were subsequently lodged in the County Jail pending initial Court appearances.  

