Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

Two suspects, an adult and a juvenile, have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout, authorities said.

Letrell Duncan, 16, of East Orange was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, his aunt Marsha Douglas told The New York Times. Something may have been said, but the teen "brushed it off," his aunt told the outlet.

They parted ways, and two others wearing black ski masks approached the teen and shot him at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Letrell was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead that afternoon.

Josiah Wade, 22, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said. The juvenile suspect, a 16-year-old male, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses. Both suspects have been arrested and are in custody, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

On Oct. 3, at 3:15 p.m., the 16-year-old victim was found on the 100 block of Lincoln Street in East Orange suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the shooting death.

“I’m not sure what was said,” Douglas told The Times. “Something was said. Letrell brushed it off. He was into school and he was into his basketball — that was it. Nothing else. School and basketball.”

Letrell served as the guard on the EOHS varsity basketball team, and was the captain of Garden State Bounce, a local club team.

More than $31,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign for Trell's family and funeral expenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.