Arrest Made In Stabbing Death Of 21-Year-Old Elizabeth Man

An arrest has been made in last Sunday's stabbing death of Yonatan Alexander Vasquez-Torres.

Alexis Mondesi, 48, is accused of stabbing Vaxquez-Torres dead on the 300 block of Center Street just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 10, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

He was subsequently pronounced dead, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

Mondesi was arrested at his home in connection with the incident on Friday, and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420, Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Detective Patrick Bradley at 908-418-2817 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective William Valladares at 908-591-4677.

