Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said.

Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Pickett was found on the 200 block of Renner Avenue in Newark around 9:45 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. A second victim was injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

