Arrest Made In Newark Hit-Run That Killed Ohio Man, 43, Parking His Car

Cecilia Levine
Jarell L. Patterson
Jarell L. Patterson Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old Union man was arrested in Saturday evening's hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old Ohio man.

Jarell L. Patterson, 30, was charged with vehicular homicide in with the death of Ray D. Horace, 43, of Youngstown, Ohio, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said Sunday.

Horace was struck by Patterson while getting out of his parked car near Lyons and Schuyler avenues around 7:15 p.m., authorities said.

Patterson continued driving but was eventually pulled over by Hillside police, Ambrose said.

In addition to second degree vehicular homicide, Patterson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured person.

He is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

