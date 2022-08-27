Contact Us
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

Cecilia Levine
Ramunas Katkus and Angelika Miles.
Ramunas Katkus and Angelika Miles. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Angelika Miles Facebook

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced.

Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.  Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

Authorities believe the two may have been dating, and drugs may have been involved.

Katkus was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

