Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: THINK YOU KNOW HIM? Watch Fair Lawn Burglar Seek Unlocked Cars
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Army Vet Struck, Killed On NJ Turnpike While Changing Tire After Party With Wife, Son

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police found Jose Peralta lying in the roadway around 11:50 Saturday night in Secaucus, New Jersey State Police said.
Police found Jose Peralta lying in the roadway around 11:50 Saturday night in Secaucus, New Jersey State Police said. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

A 33-year-old U.S. Army veteran returning from a birthday party with his wife and son was struck and killed by a car while changing a tire on the NJ Turnpike in Secaucus, authorities said.

Police found East Newark's Jose Peralta lying in the roadway around 11:50 Saturday night, New Jersey State Police said.

The driver did not stop after hitting Peralta on the right shoulder of the southbound eastern spur, state police said.

More than $3,300 had been raised as of Monday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Peralta's family.

Peralta had been returning home from a birthday party with his wife and son when the accident occurred, according to the campaign launched by Lissette Vasquez.

Peralta served in the Army National Guard for 10 years with honorable discharge, the page says. He was a combat veteran, having been deployed to Kuwait from January 2014 to November 2014 in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

"Without a doubt Jose had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone with the drop of a hat," Russell Snell said.

"One of the best people I have ever met. You will be missed so much. Gone way too soon. Work will never be the same without you."

He is survived by his wife, Jailene Peralta and his sons, Darian and Darien Peralta.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle that struck the victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.