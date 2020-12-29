Army Soldier, Teen Boy Charged In Sussex County Killing Of 20-Year-Old Corporal Hayden Harris

A 23-year-old Fort Drum soldier and 16-year-old boy are facing murder and kidnapping charges in the Sussex County killing of 20-year-old U.S. Army Cpl. Hayden Harris.

Pvt. Jamaal Mellish, 23, and the unidentified teen were arrested earlier this month after Harris' body was found buried in snow, in a wooded area off Ross Road in Byram Dec. 19, authorities in Sussex County previously said.

Mellish, of Brooklyn, was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, handgun possession, suppression of evidence and more, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

The teen was charged with kidnapping, felony murder, possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm with intent to use it unlawfully, according to the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office.

The 20-year-old corporal's body was found by Byram Township firefighters, who noticed personal belongings including documents and shoes near a wooded cul-de-sac near Ross Road on the afternoon of Dec. 19, Sussex County First Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Mueller said.

Firefighters called police when they saw blood, he said.

Mellish, Harris' fellow soldier, was believed to have abducted and shot Harris after meeting for "some type of vehicle exchange," Meuller said.

Mellish was arrested in Watertown, NY, where he was held pending an extradition hearing in New Jersey.

“We are devastated,” said Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, the acting senior commander of the Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division.

“It was well known here that Cpl. Harris was a great soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and family, I hear again and again how he was also — and most importantly — a really wonderful, caring person."

Harris, a Tennessee native, was an infantryman from 1st Squadron 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

He was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal, “a solemn end to the vigil the unit had kept since the early hours of Dec. 18,” Army officials said.

Funck noted Harris' death was "a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation."

Harris joined the U.S. Army in March 2019 after training in Georgia. He arrived in Fort Drum in July of that year, and later graduated from Air Assault School.

His awards and decorations include a pair of Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“Cpl. Harris had excellent teammates in the 1-89 Cavalry Regiment. I am proud of their quick action and hope that they can find some comfort in knowing they ultimately helped law enforcement officers locate Cpl. Harris and greatly empowered the investigation into his disappearance, Funck said.

Several police agencies in multiple states assisted with the investigation.

An "incredible social media response" from news stations in an effort to share Harris’ picture when he was first reported missing," Funck said.

“We are grateful to everyone who shared his picture or said a prayer for his safe return,” Funck added, “and we ask that you continue to tell the story of this great soldier, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers, as we will.”

