Army Parachuters May Have Caused US Capitol Evacuation (DEVELOPING)

by David Cifarelli & Cecilia Levine
US Army parachuters were believed to have been circling over the US Capitol ahead of the Nationals Game.
US Army parachuters were believed to have been circling over the US Capitol ahead of the Nationals Game. Photo Credit: FlightRadar24 via Andrew Desiderio Twitter

The US Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution due to a possible aircraft threat around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Fox News Correspondent Mark Meredith was quick to point out that a US Army parachute team was flying over the area. Videos of the team parachuting into Nationals Park surfaced on Twitter soon after.

 It was not immediately clear if the parachuters were, in fact, what caused the evacuation.

US Capitol Police gave the all-clear moments later.

This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for more.

