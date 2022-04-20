Army Parachuters At Nationals Park Cause US Capitol Evacuation (UPDATE)

The US Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution due to a "probable" aircraft threat when it was instead a plan carrying members of the US Army Golden Knights, NBC4 reports.

Apparently, US Capitol Police were not told about the planned jump into National Park. The evacuation was ordered around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 and police gave the all clear just after 8 p.m.

Fox News Correspondent Mark Meredith was quick to point out that a US Army parachute team was flying over the area. Videos of the team parachuting into Nationals Park surfaced on Twitter soon after.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Federal Aviation Administration was to blame for its "apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable," NBC4 reports.

The agency released statement that read, "The FAA takes its role in protecting the national airspace seriously and will conduct a thorough and expeditious review of the events this evening and share updates," the outlet reports.

"We know our actions affect others, especially in our nation's capital region, and we must communicate early and often with our law enforcement partners," the FAA statement continued.

A spokeswoman for the US Army Recruiting Command, which was behind the demonstration, said, “We are reviewing all aspects of the event to ensure all procedures were followed appropriately to coordinate both the flight and the parachute demonstration," the outlet reports.

