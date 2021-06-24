Army Members Lead Feds To NJ Man Nabbed For Capitol Raid

A New Jersey man was tracked down with help from three Army members and subsequently arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol raid, authorities said.

Brian Glenn Bingham, 35, was taken into custody in Alabama and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees of the United States in performance of official duties, court records show.

He also faces charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Bingham was identified by Army members after he was caught in several videos yelling at a group of law enforcement officers in the Capitol building.

Bingham’s Facebook page — which has since been deactivated — indicated that he lived in Pennsville, New Jersey, court records say.

He is accused of “grabbing at and pushing” one of the officers, who later stated that his left eye was scratched in the scuffle.

Bingham exited the building after being pushed toward the doorway by federal officers, the complaint says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.