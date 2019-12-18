Armored Truck Guard Shoots Suspect At Wayne Bank

An armored truck guard shot a suspect in the stomach outside a Wayne bank shortly after noon Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred at the Bank of America in Plaza Square (commonly known as the ShopRite shopping center) on Hamburg Turnpike, a law enforcement source said.

The suspect, who was trying to rob the Lyndhurst-based Loomis Armored US truck, was quickly rushed to the hospital in police custody, responders said ( see Wayne police bulletin below ).

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s shooting team responded, along with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, which was collecting evidence.

An Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support unit was requested, they said.

FROM WAYNE PD (12:50 p.m.) : "The Wayne Police Department is on the scene of a bank robbery that occurred at the Bank of America. This is an active investigation scene and the suspect is in custody. There is no threat to the public at this time."

