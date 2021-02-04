Armed Robber From Trenton Who Was Shot By Undercover Fed Hit With Heavier Charges

An armed robber from Trenton thought he’d found an easy victim in a would-be gun buyer – only it turned out to be an undercover agent who shot him instead, authorities said.

Members of a federally-led task force were investigating gun trafficking and other crimes when Jabree Johnson, 28, got into the undercover agent’s car at the Krauszer’s on Greenwood Avenue in Hamilton Township on March 22, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Johnson handed over a semi-automatic handgun that the agent inspected before returning it and asking to see others, Honig said Friday.

At that point, Johnson pointed the loaded weapon at the agent and demanded money, the U.S. attorney said.

The agent handed over some cash and, following Johnson’s orders, got out of the vehicle, Honig said.

The agent then drew a service weapon and fired, hitting Johnson in the shoulder, she said.

Johnson squeezed off several shots but missed before running off down Atlantic Avenue, Honig said.

Trenton police got a call from Capital Health Regional Medical Center soon after that a gunshot victim had arrived via personal vehicle. Johnson was then taken into custody.

He was carrying a large amount of cash, authorities said.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office initially charged Johnson in connection with the incident.

The FBI on Friday charged him with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon, armed robbery of an individual with custody of federal property and using a firearm that was discharged during a violent crime of violence.

Johnson remained hospitalized in custody pending a hearing on the federal charges before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Trenton.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI’s Newark Field Office and the ATF Trenton Field Office, as well as officers and detectives with New Jersey State Police, Trenton and Hamilton Township police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to the charges.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric A. Boden and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Magee Lee of Honig’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

