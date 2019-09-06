Contact Us
Armed Man Goes To Jersey City Police Precinct Looking For 'Street Cred': Police

Paul Milo
An armed man with something to prove confronted an entire of police officers in Jersey City Thursday, police said.
An armed man was arrested after he tried to enter a police station in Jersey City Thursday, the Jersey City POBA said in a brief statement.

The man was looking for "street cred," the POBA said. He attempted to enter* the Greenville precinct as 16 officers were getting ready for their shift at around 11 p.m. and was captured with no one hurt, the POBA added.

A police spokeswoman later said Kevin Cherry approached the station during roll call while carrying a pistol behind his back. A sergeant outside the building noticed Cherry and stopped him as he was climbing the stairs to the precinct.

Cherry has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault-physical menace, weapons offenses and bail jumping.

“The officer’s quick thinking and effective tactics saved this from a potentially much more serious situation. The officers placed their own lives at risk to effect the arrest without any harm to the armed suspect. This is yet another example of the excellent work our officers do on a regular basis while protecting the city," Public Safety Director James Shea said in a statement.

*CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this article stated the suspect entered the station

