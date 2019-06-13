Contact Us
Armed Man Arrested In Parking Lot Of Westfield Grade School: Police

All children were safely returned to their parents following the arrest of a man with a gun at a Westfield grade school Thursday. Photo Credit: Westfield Public Schools

Tamaques School in Westfield was on a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon when an armed man was found in the parking lot of the school, Chief of Police Christopher Battiloro said.

Westfield police were notified by the state police in Delaware shortly before 4 p.m. that the man, whose identity was not immediately released, might be on the grounds of the school.

Responding officers located the man in his car. He was "in possession of a firearm and ammunition," Battiloro said.

After-school activities were underway when police conducted a security sweep of the building. Students were all safely released to their parents and guardians, Battiloro said.

A second, precautionary sweep using K-9 sniffer dogs was conducted after the lockdown was lifted around 5:30 p.m. There was no threat to the community, Battiloro said Thursday night.

Battiloro referred additional inquiries to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. A spokesman said additional information would be released Friday.

