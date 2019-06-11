Another Tractor-Trailer Tips On Route 287, Jamming Morning Commute

A tractor-trailer rollover jammed northbound Route 287 traffic in Oakland early Tuesday.

The rig rolled off the road, with the tractor rolling into the woods and the trailer crushing the guardrail and splitting open near the exit for Route 208 around 4:30 a.m., responders said.

The 48-year-old driver from Wilmington, DE, who climbed out, complained of a back injury but refused treatment, they said.

The left and center lanes were reopened at Skyline Drive several hours later. Traffic on the southbound side was slowed.

Detour routes were clogged, as well.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.