Another Sussex County Dog Dead In Bloody Bear Attack

Cecilia Levine
Yorkie (stock photo).
Yorkie (stock photo). Photo Credit: Pezibear Pixabay

For the second time this month, a dog was attacked and killed by a bear in one Sussex County town, authorities said.

The Sparta man told police the bear attacked his 5-year-old Yorkie, Tommy, in his Layton Lane backyard around 10 p.m. just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 20, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said.

Tommy was outside to go to the bathroom and didn’t return when he was called, Lamon said. His owner went out back and saw bear tracks and blood in the snow, then found his beloved dog lying mortally wounded near the woodline, police said.

The heartbroken owner brought his dog to the animal hospital, but they were unable to save him. The resident believed that there were claw marks on the dog’s side which caused internal injury and ultimately death to his dog. 

It was unclear if this was the same bear that killed a dog and injured its owner earlier this month in town.

The State Fish and Game Department was notified and will do a follow-up investigation. 

