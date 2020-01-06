Another Shooting Death In Paterson, 15 In All Struck By Gunfire Over Past Week

A single gunshot killed a Paterson man as a string of what have become daily shootings in the Silk City continued Sunday night, authorities said.

Wahneem Combs, 34, was shot in a home on 15th Avenue at the corner of East 24th Street around 7:50 p.m., they said.

Combs "succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint announcement.

They didn't say whether they had anyone in custody or identified in connection with the shooting.

Combs was the second man shot and killed in Paterson in four days. At least 13 others have been wounded since last Monday, seven of them over the weekend.

City police have also seized five guns in the past few days -- three of them in the hands of juveniles -- while making several arrests.

