Another Paterson Shooting Arrest Announced, Two More People Shot

Barely 24 hours after authorities announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Paterson man for a late-summer shooting, two more people were struck by gunfire in the city.

Alexander Carrasquillo was captured following a traffic stop at Summer and Ellison streets at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether police already knew or discovered that they were stopping Carrasquillo, who was wanted for the Sept. 6 shooting of a 23-year-old city resident at the corner of Auburn and Governor streets.

The victim, who was found wounded in the hallway of an Auburn Street building, survived his injuries after being treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Carrasquillo was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Authorities had two more shootings on their hands when

a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Paterson, were struck at 1:50 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Market and Madison streets.

Both were treated at St. Joe’s for non-fatal wounds, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been captured or identified.

