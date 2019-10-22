ANOTHER ONE: Car Pinned Under Jackknifed Trailer Shuts Route 80 In Parsippany

A jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 80 closed a portion of the highway for a second time on Tuesday.

A photo showed a white sedan pinned under the truck on the eastbound side near Exit 42 in Parsippany.

Delays between and 20 minutes were reported as of 5:30 p.m.

Another jackknifed trailer spilled fuel across the westbound side of the highway around 6:50 a.m., closing lanes for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

