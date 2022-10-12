Another H2oi Arrest Made With More Possibly On The Way

Yet another arrest has been made in the deadly H2oi meetup held last month in Wildwood and authorities say more could be on the way.

Zion Diaz, of Hammonton, told others to block intersections, perform "burnouts" and block police vehicles from responding to emergency calls the night of Sept. 24, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.

Diaz was arrested without incident and was charged with riot, a crime of the 4th degree. Diaz was processed and released on a summons pending Court proceedings.

Meanwhile, authorities were looking to identify the man pictured above, along with a black Honda Accord and its driver. The male in the dark hooded sweatshirt was involved in an aggravated assault on a police officer and the Honda Accord was involved in the motor vehicle crash with a golf cart.

The Honda Accord has a distinct aftermarket tail light package and should have significant damage to the front passenger side quarter panel.

If anyone recognizes this individual or vehicle they are encouraged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135, the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.

