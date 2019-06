A 17-year-old boy turned up at the hospital after being shot in the leg overnight in Paterson, responders said.

The shooting apparently occurred at Cianci Street and Van Houten streets around 1:50 a.m.

Police arrived to find the victim got to the emergency room at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with a bullet wound in his lower right leg, responders said.

