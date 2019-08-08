Animal Control Forced To Euthanize New Milford Raccoons Who Were Stabbed, Burned

UPDATE: Two raccoons who police said a New Milford man stabbed and poured bleach on had to be euthanized, animal control authorities said Thursday.

"It was horrible," said Carol Tyler, the owner/operator of Tyco Animal Control , which serves 25 Bergen County municipalities. "It's pretty disturbing."

Tyler didn't describe the raccoons' condition.

However, responders said they had hair burned off their faces and paws, as well as blistered skin and stab wounds.

Officers responding to a cruelty report on Canterbury Lane were met by Patrick Biondo, 54, who brought them to a cage on his deck where they found the critically injured raccoons, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Wednesday.

Biondo told them that he was “attempting to exterminate the raccoons due to them being a constant nuisance on his deck,” Van Saders said.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that Biondo had poured liquid bleach on the raccoons and stabbed them,” the lieutenant said.

Biondo was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Animal Cruelty Task Force , as well as the Bergen County SPCA , assisted in the investigation.

