Angered Harrison Residents Help Police Nab Man, 44, Who Shot Cat With Bow & Arrow

Cecilia Levine
Harrison residents say the incident happened behind the Dey and Bergen street apartments along the river walk.
Harrison residents say the incident happened behind the Dey and Bergen street apartments along the river walk. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Concerned Harrison residents helped police located the man who shot a stray cat with a bow and arrow, authorities said.

Reports of a cat shot with a bow and arrow at the River Park Apartments on Bergen Street began circulating in the Harrison Residents Forum July 16.

"It was a black cat," said a group admin, "the guy walked over and pulled the arrow out and the cat ran off bleeding. He took his arrow and left."

After an unsuccessful search along the scenic river walk behind Harrison Avenue, detectives began reaching out to residents who reported the incident, reports say.

Thanks to information from concerned residents, Harrison police and Harrison’s Humane Law Enforcement Officer (HLEO) identified Soren Beech, 44, as a suspect, RLS Media reports.

Police recovered the weapon and arrows from Beech's home. He was arrested on weapons and animal abuse-related charges, and released pending a court appearance.

The cat's location and condition were unclear.

