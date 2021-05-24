'America First B----': Bucks FBI Nab Pennsylvania Teen For Alleged Role In Capitol Riot

Federal investigators arrested a 19-year-old Bucks County man on allegations he posted several Snapchat videos of himself on Jan. 6 raiding the U.S Capitol building, authorities said.

An FBI investigation ensued after a friend of Leonard Ridge, of Feasterville-Trevose, sent Snapchat videos of Ridge to federal agents on Jan. 9., according to federal documents.

In the five videos posted to Snapchat, Ridge shows himself and others storming the U.S Capitol and being tear-gassed, documents show.

In one of the videos, a voice is heard saying, “let’s go, let’s go. Get in this B----!"

In another video depicting the inside of the U.S Capitol building, a voice is heard saying, "they're gassing it, they're gassing it," in reference to tear gas being deployed.

The same voice is then heard yelling, "America first B----," according to federal agents.

In a fifth video flipped to a “selfie” style angle, "the same white male, with blonde hair, a camel-colored jacket, and a black shirt," can be seen inside the Capitol building, authorities said.

Leonard Ridge FBI

CCTV footage from inside the Capitol building also corroborated investigators' claims that the same "white male," was seen on the premises during the riot, documents show.

After speaking to two witnesses who knew Ridge from high school, federal agents served a search warrant on Feb. 8 and obtained numerous conversations Ridge reportedly had with others on Snapchat before and after the riot, documents show.

"The election was completely stolen," Ridge allegedly wrote to a user.

Yeah man something needs to change. And something big will happen in this nation very soon. Either in our favor or theirs and its just the final boiling point. Whoever gets the upper hand will just control the country honestly," he added.

In a separate conversation on Jan. 6, Ridge allegedly wrote that he "just made history," by taking part in the insurrection, according to court documents.

“Yeah man so epic I have a video of me fighting riot police in the capital [sic] building,” Ridge allegedly wrote.

“Just pray for me that I don’t get arrested by the fbi,” he added.

He also allegedly said "we brow [sic] down McConnells door and nacy pelosios [sic] door and raid the offices," according to federal authorities.

"I hate to say it but like the time for us to fight is here," Ridge added.

Ridge is being charged with obstructing an official proceeding, restricted building and grounds, and disorderly conduct.

