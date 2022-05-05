Ambushed PA Tow Truck Driver Critical

Support is surging for a Philadelphia area tow truck driver who remains critical after being shot while parked in his truck in the tow yard.

Jamie King, 38, was working for automotive repossession company International Recovery Systems when he was ambushed in his vehicle while waiting for his next call around midnight Tuesday, May 3 in Chester, loved ones say.

The beloved dad and husband wrecked his vehicle trying to flee the area, but was ultimately hospitalized with gunshots to his stomach, chest and head — with a bullet in his brain 6abc says citing his wife, Nicole.

Police said only that a male in his 30s was shot in a tow truck at 2nd and Pusey, and he remains in critical condition. The investigation was ongoing.

A GoFundMe for King's kids and wife had raised more than $79,000 as of Thursday, May 5.

"Jamie is a proud father and husband, and his family has a long road to recovery ahead of him," the page reads.

"This will be a very challenging time for everyone involved, and every little bit helps."

