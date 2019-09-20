Contact Us
AMBER ALERT: Police Turn Out In Droves To Search Park Where Missing NJ Girl Was Last Seen

Dulce Maria Alavez has been missing since Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police on Friday had a chopper over the park where authorities believe she was abducted from, as officers searched the ground and water in droves. Photo Credit: Jeff Cole (Fox29Philly)/Bridgeton PD (inset)

Police on Friday morning swarmed Bridgeton City Park in groups searching for a 5-year-old girl who authorities say may have been abducted by a man while playing there earlier this week.

The reward for locating Dulce Maria Alavez has increased to $30,000, thanks to donations from the FBI, New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and local businesses.

Dulce was playing in the park just before 5 p.m. with her 3-year-old brother Monday when she disappeared, authorities announced earlier this week.

Her mother was in a car no more than 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative when a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male lured Dulce to a red van with a sliding door, a witness told police Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening after the witness told police what happened, noting the suspect also knocked Dulce's brother's ice cream to the ground before luring his sister away.

It is unclear what prompted police to search the park Friday.

