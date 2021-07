Police on Friday afternoon issued an amber alert for a 2-year-old boy apparently abducted by his dad in Union County.

The boy was believed to be with his dad, 27-year-old Tyler Rios, in a silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey plates S34-NVH, authorities said.

The vehicle was last seen near Rahway Hospital.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call police immediately.

