Alligator In Plastic Container Dumped At Jersey Shore

A young alligator in a plastic container was found abandoned in an empty lot at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

A resident of Bangs Avenue in Neptune made the heartbreaking discovery and called the Monmouth County SPCA Sunday, Jan. 15, the organization said.

The young alligator was brought back to the shelter and given a clean tank that allowed proper air circulation and is being kept in a climate-controlled area. The alligator will be transferred to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife shortly.

Keeping alligators and caimans as pets in New Jersey is illegal and a danger to the public, as the animals are considered a potentially dangerous exotic species, Executive Director of the MCSPCA, Ross Licitra, said.

The MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division is seeking any information about who may have abandoned the gator. If you have any information about the owner of this alligator, please contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539, calls may remain anonymous.

