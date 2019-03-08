Allendale Rescuers Free Nurse Whose Jeep Tumbled Down Embankment Off Route 17

A nurse who'd just left work at an Allendale nursing home escaped with nothing more than an arm injury early Friday after her Jeep tumbled down an embankment off southbound Route 17 and landed on its side in a few inches of water, police said.

The 42-year-old RN from Ridgewood was still in her scrubs, a stethoscope around her neck, when Allendale firefighters removed part of the roof and got her to safety, responders said.

The nurse was headed toward Route 17, having just finished her shift at the Allendale Community for Senior Living on Harreton Road, when the front tire of her Cherokee hit a curb around 7:20 a.m., Police Chief George Scherb said.

"It bounced off the curb and she apparently hit the gas instead of the brake, sending the car across the roadway and over a snowbank," Scherb said.

It then hit a tree and rolled onto its left side into the water, he said.

"We think sun glare was to blame," the chief said. "It was really bad that time of the morning."

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

"Seat belts and airbags save lives," said Sgt. Todd Griffith, who was one of the responders. "There was no bleeding, no injuries, no cuts -- just the arm injury from falling into the riverbank."

Borough police, Ramsey Rescue and an ambulance from The Valley Hospital were among the responders.

PHOTOS: Courtesy ALLENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

