Allendale Landscape Company Driver Pinned In Route 17 Crash In Paramus

Aftermath of Monday's northbound Route 17 crash near Kalisa Way in Paramus. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

UPDATE: Firefighters freed an Allendale landscape company driver whose leg was pinned when his truck landed on its side in a Monday afternoon crash on Route 17 in Paramus.

The 1 p.m. collision involved the Borst Landscaping box truck, an Audi sedan and a utility pole in front of the Midas Muffler shop right before Kalisa Way on the northbound highway, responders said.

Both the truck driver and a passenger were hospitalized, police said, adding that two occupants of the Audi weren’t injured.

Paramus Rescue Squad members cut through the dashboard to free the trucker, they added.

The crash backed up northbound Route 17 for miles before the wreckage was cleared, the pole was examined and an investigation was conducted.

