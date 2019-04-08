All-Out ‘Hot Spots’ Blitz Nets Paterson Police 14 Arrests, 988 Tickets, $6,700 In Drug Money

Several Paterson police squads united for an all-out blitz that in only eight hours produced 14 arrests, 988 motor vehicle summonses and the seizure of a combined 66 bags of cocaine and pot, along with $6,700 in drug proceeds, authorities said.

Throughout that entire time, they said, the city streets were quiet.

Participating in the “Crime Suppression Detail,” from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, were officers from the police department’s Special Investigations Division, Emergency Response Team, Narcotics Unit and Traffic Unit.

“Designated violent crime ‘Hot Spots’ throughout the city were monitored for any/all violations, as well as locations identified by residents and community members for group/narcotic activity, as well as conditions effecting the quality of life in their neighborhoods,” Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

“No shooting incidents or other major crimes were reported for the duration of this operation,” the director added.

Of the arrests, six involved drugs and eight were of people wanted on warrants, he said.

Violations were issued for public consumption of alcohol, obstructing commercial businesses and playing loud music, Speziale said.

Traffic officers also issued summonses for 901 moving violations and 87 parking violations, while ordering eight vehicles towed, the director said.

They didn’t stop, there, though.

ABC inspections produced violations notices at a trio of city nightspots:

Ranchi City, 472 Market Street;

El Doctor Salsita, 508 Summer Street;

Question Mark Bar, 20 Van Houten Street.

K-9 units were deployed four times and 150 properties were checked, Speziale noted.

The director cited the “tireless efforts and professionalism carried out during this operation by all involved.”

“Enforcement is paramount,” Mayor Andre Sayegh added. “Our police leadership and I are working to change the attitude that anything goes in Paterson.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.