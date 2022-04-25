Alert Issued For NJ Teen Missing Since January

Seen him? Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen who has been missing since January.

Nilson Ramirez-Esquivel, 17, was last seen near Hamilton Avenue in Trenton just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, April 25.

Ramirez-Esquivel was wearing black pants, a navy blue sweater, red sneakers, and a blue, green, and white beanie-style hat when he was last seen, police said.

He is known to make frequent trips to the Hanford Place area, police said.

Anyone with information about Ramirez-Esquivel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

