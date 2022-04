Police in North Jersey are seeking the public's help in locating an 18-year-old man.

Douglas Silva was last seen on Tuesday, March 29 in the area of 46th street in Union City, police said.

He was last seen wearing black vans, black pants, and a black Adidas sweatshirt.

Police believe he may be in mental distress. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the UCPD at 201-865-1111.

