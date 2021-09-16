Alert Issued For Missing Morris County Man

UPDATE: Dang has been located and is safe, police said.

-----------------------------------------------

A Morris County man was reported missing Thursday morning, police said.

Eryun Dang, pictured above, was last seen on Chapin Road near Route 46 west in Montville around 9 p.m. Wednesday, township police said.

Dang resides in the Rachel Gardens area, police said.

Anyone with information about Dang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montville Township Police Department at (973)-257-4300.

