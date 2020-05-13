ALERT: 'Grandson In Trouble' Phone Scams Cost Franklin Lakes Women $70,000

Heartless thieves took advantage of coronavirus isolation by stealing nearly $70,000 combined from two Franklin Lakes grandmothers in separate “grandson in trouble” scams, authorities said.

Each victim – one 79, the other 75 – got a call saying that police had arrested her grandson following a traffic accident, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

“In both cases, they had someone get on the phone posing as the grandson and laid static over the line to muffle the voice,” Bakelaar said. “They also informed the victims that an attorney would call them with details,.

“A person did call them back posing as an attorney,” the captain said. “In both cases a courier was sent to the residence to pick up the cash.”

One of the victims also wired money to the scammers a week later after they told her that her grandson needed surgery, he said.

No court, sheriff’s department or attorney would call you looking for cash, Bakelaar said. Anyone who does is trying to steal your money.

Yet people in large numbers still believe when a caller says a grandson, granddaughter or other relative has been involved in some type of accident, arrest or other bogus type of trouble.

Victims 70 and older have suffered the highest average losses, the AARP says. Overall, victims lose an estimated $328 million a year across the United States.

Sometimes people get caught up in the moment and believe the scam. Once they commit to handing over their money, there’s no getting it back.

That’s why awareness is crucial, Bakelaar said.

HERE's WHAT TO DO if you ever get a call from or about a grandchild or any other relative in trouble or danger and needing money:

Take a moment to calm yourself;

Say that you must consult another family member first;

Hang up and immediately get hold of a loved one or close friend;

Call police.

If there is a genuine emergency, you still have plenty of time to respond.

If there isn’t, you avoided getting ripped off.

EDITOR'S NOTE: If you have elderly parents, relatives or friends, please share this story with them. Warn them about the dangers and advise them on how to respond.

