A multi-vehicle crash Friday morning closed eastbound Route 4 in Englewood.

Traffic was jammed for miles after two trucks and an SUV collided around 10 a.m. in front of the Vivian.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Englewood firefighters responded along with city police, Bergen County sheriff's officers and EMS that included an ambulance from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

