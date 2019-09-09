ALERT: Bogus 'Terminally Ill Child' Fundraiser Takes Scamming To New Low

A heartless thief cooked up a phony email with Glen Rock Little League baseball logos to try and collect money for a child supposedly battling a terminal illness, authorities said.

One of the targeted victims received an email with the logos from info2@glenrock11.com seeking donations, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

After donating $25 through his PayPal account, the man received an email about the scam from the Little League, Ackermann said.

PayPal’s Fraud Department was notified, the chief said.

"This is just a new twist on similar frauds that play on

people's compassion to take money from them," he said.

As with any request for money, Ackermann said, it's critical to verify in person or on the phone with people you know that it's genuine.

"Most of these frauds originate outside the US

and the [police] can do very little to prevent or prosecute these criminals," the chief said. "Prevention and education are key to protecting yourself.

"Please help pass the word."

