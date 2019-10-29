Contact Us
ALERT: Bergen Sheriff Warns Citizens Not To Fall For Arrest-Threat Phone Scam

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to this or a similar-type fraud, or gets one of these calls, is asked to contact the Bergen sheriff's office at (201) 646-2222. Or text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or contact local police.
Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton warned citizens again Tuesday about a phone scam by thieves impersonating department officers.

The scammers are “spoofing” his office's general number, then posing as sheriff's officers threatening unsuspecting victims with arrest for what they say are outstanding summonses for failing to appear in court, he said.

One scammer previously claimed to be with a "Division of Warrants and Citations" -- not an official title under the sheriff's command.

“The Bergen County Sheriff's Office, IRS, Social Security, or any other legitimate business or government agency will never demand payment with the threat of arrest via telephone," Cureton said.

The sheriff advised citizens to:

  • Never give out personal information or identification over the phone;
  • Never provide your credit card number or bank account information to an unsolicited caller;
  • Remain silent if a caller starts out by asking, “Can you hear me?” This is a common tactic for scammers to record you saying “yes.” Scammers record your “yes” response and use it as proof that you agreed to a purchase or credit card charge'
  • Hang up immediately if you are asked to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

Cureton asked that anyone who believes that they may have been exposed to this or a similar-type fraud, or gets one of these calls, to contact his office at (201) 646-2222 .

You could also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or contact your local police department.

