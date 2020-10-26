Agitated Newark Man Curses Out Bayonne Hospital Staff, Kicks Occupied Car Window

A 39-year-old Newark man refusing to leave a Hudson County hospital kicked the window of a parked car and cursed out medical workers, authorities said.

Sergio L. Garvin was refusing to leave while being discharged from Bayonne Medical Center around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Garvin shouted profanities at the staff and then, after being escorted out by police, he kicked the window of an occupied parked car on West 30th Street, Amato said.

Officers were able to intercept and placed Garvin under arrest before he was able to continue to and possibly break a window.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, Amato said.

