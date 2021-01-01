AG: 39-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By Newark Police Officer

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by a Newark police officer on New Year's Eve, state authorities said.

The incident occurred near South 11th Street and Woodland Avenue just after midnight, State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The man and the officer's identities were temporarily being withheld.

State law requires such the Attorney General's Office conduct an investigation when a person’s death "occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Grewal said.

