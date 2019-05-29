After Year In Jail, 'Compulsive' Bergen Cyber-Stalker From Old Tappan Charged Again

A year behind bars apparently made little difference to a convicted “compulsive and repetitive” cyber-stalker from Old Tappan who went after his victim yet again after being released, said authorities who seized him once more on Wednesday.

Daniel G. Pfeiffer, 29, spent 364 days in the Bergen County Jail after being convicted of posting fake nude photos and creating bogus social medial accounts of a woman he’d dated nearly seven years earlier.

This came after three arrests for similar behavior over a two-year span.

The unemployed salesman was released in late October.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said investigators from his Cyber Crimes Unit “received information concerning at least one, but as many as three, fictitious social media accounts on dating and romance websites/applications in the likeness of a 29-year-old victim.”

Pfeiffer “used the Internet to create these accounts, impersonate the victim, and engage with strangers in such a way that encouraged them to contact the victim.

“In at least one case, Pfeiffer sent nude and/or sexually explicit images depicting the victim to a stranger via text message, and arranged a sexual encounter while posing as the victim.”

Musella’s detectives arrested Pfeiffer on Wednesday and charged him yet again with stalking, invastion of privacy, impersonation, cyber harassment and violating a stalking restraining order.

He has also violated the terms of a plea agreement he made with prosecutors – including that he use the internet only for work purposes – that came with five years probation.

Pfeiffer remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Municipal Court.

The details pretty much mirror the previous script.

ALSO SEE: Repeat Offense: Old Tappan Man Posts Nude Pics Of Woman, Authorities Charge

Two years ago, the same detectives arrested Pfeiffer after they said they found that he’d “posted nude and sexually explicit photos of a woman he was acquainted with on the Internet. Some of the postings included personal identifying information of the victim.”

He also encouraged others online to contact her, they said.

ALSO SEE: Prosecutor: Old Tappan Man Posted Nude Online Photos Of Woman

Pfieffer and another man were charged in December 2015 with the woman's identity to post sexually explicit photos of her while having "solicitous" chats online with others, authorities said at the time.

Pfeiffer had uploaded "numerous sexually explicit images" of the woman to bogus accounts and then "would engage others in sexually explicit chats and sexual solicitations while pretending to be the female victim, they said.

The woman eventually went public, explaining how she handled the shame in talks with parents and employers.

Another woman, this one from Paramus, then came forward, as well, claiming Pfeiffer committed similar crimes against her eight years ago.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.