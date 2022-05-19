Accused Sex Offender Found Hiding In Mexico After Nearly 2 Decades As Fugitive At Large

A man who’s spent nearly two decades as a fugitive at large following the alleged sex assault of a juvenile was found hiding out in Mexico, authorities said.

Juan Francisco Aguillon, 43, went on the run after a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office for the sexual assault of a juvenile in Alexandria Township in 2003, state police said.

Aguillon, of Mexico, was placed on the New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List in 2013 as a fugitive at large, police said.

An investigation between the State Police Fugitive Unit and the United States Marshals Task Force found in May 2018 that Aguillon had fled the country.

Investigators worked alongside the Real Time Crime Center South to track Aguillon to Mexico, where they determined that he had been living in Mexico City, state police said.

Aguillon was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Foreign Field Office on Saturday, May 7.

He has since been turned over to Mexican authorities and is pending extradition back to the United States.

