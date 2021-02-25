Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Accused Paterson Shooter, Domestic Violence Offender Charged With Threatening Victim With Gun

Roshane James
Roshane James Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Paterson man already jailed for both a shooting and a domestic violence incident is also facing charges of pointing a gun at another victim, authorities announced Thursday.

Police arrested Roshane James, 21, for domestic violence last week before detectives connected him to a Jan. 29 shooting at the corner of 9th and Madison avenues.

Detectives subsequently accused James of also pointing a gun at a city man Godwin Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard on Jan. 31, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

James has a detention hearing on the attempted murder charge from the previous incident scheduled Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, they said.

An appearance had yet to be scheduled for the newer charges of aggravated assault and various weapons offenses, including possession of a defaced firearm.

