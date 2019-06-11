Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Former Bergen Catholic Football Star Charged With Selling LSD In Drug Sting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Accused Paterson Heroin, Cocaine Dealer Busted In Elmwood Park Sting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Diarre Chitty
Diarre Chitty Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s investigator bought a total of 450 bags of heroin and 20 bags of cocaine in Elmwood Park in separate deals from a Paterson man who was taken into custody, authorities said.

Diarre Chitty, 19, who is unemployed, was targeted in the sting after authorities received a tip that he was dealing in town, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Chitty, of Lyon Street, was taken into custody Friday in Elmwood Park after a series of sales, Musella said.

A judge ordered him released pending further court action after a detention hearing.

Chitty is charged with several drug distribution counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.