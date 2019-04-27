Contact Us
Accused Hackensack Mall Thieves With Anti-Theft Bags Caught After Chase, Crash In River Edge

Jerry DeMarco
Both were charged with shoplifting from Bloomingdale's in Hackensack by using anti-theft devices after police caught them in River Edge.
A brief police pursuit ended Friday afternoon with a crash, a search and the arrests of two men in River Edge who authorities said used anti-theft devices to shoplift from Bloomingdale's at Hackensack's Shops at Riverside off Route 4.

Jordan Gulley, 24, and 19-year-old Count Victor Cooks remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Saturday.

Both were charged with shoplifting by using anti-theft devices and receiving stolen property.

Cooks also was charged with resisting arrest after he had to be hunted down, authorities said.

Hackensack police began chasing them just before 2 p.m. before River Edge and Paramus police took over.

Their car crashed on Route 4 and both grabbed some of the loot and took off, responders said. Gulley was grabbed immediately, they said.

A report that they may have had accomplices couldn't be officially confirmed.

