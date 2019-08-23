Accused Hackensack Dealer Busted In Home Raid Near Child Center, School, Police HQ

LOCATION, LOCATION: Hackensack drug detectives early Friday arrested an ex-con who they said was dealing pot and cocaine from a house next door to a childcare center, down the block from a middle school and around the corner from police headquarters.

David Hamblin, a 56-year-old British national, was charged with various drug counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Investigators obtained a warrant after Detective Nart Marza received complaints about drug dealing at the Union Street home, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Hamblin has a criminal history, mostly involving drug possession and distribution offenses, records show.

