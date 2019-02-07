Accused Gunman In Cold-Case Paterson Street Slaying Nabbed Arriving At Newark Airport From DR

A gunman who shot and killed a Paterson man on a city street four years ago before fleeing to the Dominican Republic was captured after he got off a flight at Newark Airport, authorities said.

Ubaldo Nunez, 27, was quickly seized by members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the gate on Sunday, they said.

Nunez gunned down 31-year-old Francisco Maldonado on East 19th Street in March 2015 and then fled the country, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Maldonado, also known as Jose R. Cabrera, underwent lengthy surgery for several gunshot wounds but succumbed to his injuries at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Another man who was with Maldonado wasn’t seriously injured, authorities said.

A grand jury in Paterson indicted Nunez the following February on murder charges, as well as attempted murder and weapons counts.

While Nunez was a fugitive, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Marshals provided assistance that helped locate him, Valdes and Oswald said.

“Without the assistance and cooperation of the DHS, U.S. Marshals, the CBP, the Port Authority Police Department, the Paterson Police and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, Nunez would not have been apprehended,” they said.

Nunez remained held at the Passaic County Jail pending the outcome of the case.

******

******

