Accused Dealers Nabbed As Heroin, Crack Cocaine Found During Sussex County Stop: Police

Three accused dealers were arrested and charged after a Sussex County traffic stop led to the discovery of heroin and crack cocaine, authorities said.

Officers stopped a car that was speeding in the left lane of Route 26 in Byram and met with the driver, William Connolly, of Morristown, on Saturday, August 6, police said.

While speaking with Connolly, officers learned that he had a glass crack cocaine pipe in his pocket, as well as other drug paraphernalia, police said.

A follow-up search of the car led to the alleged discovery of crack cocaine, heroin, a scale, and plastic bags used for packaging.

Connolly, as well as his passengers, Sandra J. Barron, of Dover, and Lamar H. Knight, of Orange, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute, and other drug offenses.

Connolly was also charged with speeding and other motor vehicle violations.

Barron and Connolly were released on their own recognizance while Knight was being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending appearances in the Sussex County Superior Court.

