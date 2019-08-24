A Year Sober: Recovering Allendale Addict’s Cycle Event Supplies Narcan For Responders

A recovering heroin user from Allendale celebrated a year of sobriety by sponsoring a stationary bike ride that helped help supply borough responders with Narcan.

Emily Somerville, 22, organized the “Ride for Recovery,” a 45-minute cycle class in front of Define, Body and Mind, CKO Kickboxing, Dairy Queen and Asian Cuisine last week as a celebration for those in recovery.

At the same time, she raised funds to re-supply the police and ambulance corps with the life-saving anti-opioid drug.

“Like all medications, Narcan does expire,” Police Chief George Scherb said. “Each Allendale officer is issued a Narcan kit, which the department must replace upon its expiration.

“Through Emily’s efforts, the department will be able to re-supply its Narcan at no expense to the borough.”

Narcan is used to block the effects of opioids during an overdose, and has been instrumental in saving lives, the chief noted.

New Jersey had 3,118 fatal opioid overdoses last year – 157 of them in Bergen County.

The statewide opioid number for the first six months of this year is 1,387, which projects to 2,774 for the year – an 11% decrease.

Of those, Bergen County had 69 deaths during the first six month of this year – which, again, projects to a decrease this year.

Responders in Allendale have had to administer Narcan two or three times a year since first getting the drug in 2014, Scherb said.

“We want to thank Emily for organizing this event and for including us in marking her year of recovery,” the chief said. “We also want to thank all those who rode and donated to this very worthy cause.”

